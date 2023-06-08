Flash Flood Warning issued over Caldor Fire burn scar area in parts of Alpine and El Dorado counties
ALPINE COUNTY – A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of several counties south of South Lake Tahoe on Thursday.
Parts of Alpine and El Dorado counties in California, and Douglas County in Nevada, are affected by the warning, which was issued just after 2:30 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms in the area, which could result in excessive rainfall.
Of particular concern is the northeast portion of the Caldor Fire burn scar area. Rainfall over that area could result in debris flow.
The warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
