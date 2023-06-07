Watch CBS News
Weather

Flash Flood Warning in effect for western Plumas County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

PLUMAS COUNTY — A flash flood warning was issued Tuesday evening for western Plumas County as much of the region was hit with thunderstorms.

The affected area was just west of Quincy and the warning is expected to last until about 9 p.m. Debris flow and a rock slide have already been reported on Highway 70 at Serpentine Curves.

CBS13's weather confirmed parts of Plumas County picked up 1-2 inches of rain over a span of one hour.

Thunderstorms on Tuesday brought rain, hail and gusty winds to parts of the northern Sierra. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 6:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.