Flash Flood Warning in effect for western Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY — A flash flood warning was issued Tuesday evening for western Plumas County as much of the region was hit with thunderstorms.
The affected area was just west of Quincy and the warning is expected to last until about 9 p.m. Debris flow and a rock slide have already been reported on Highway 70 at Serpentine Curves.
CBS13's weather confirmed parts of Plumas County picked up 1-2 inches of rain over a span of one hour.
Thunderstorms on Tuesday brought rain, hail and gusty winds to parts of the northern Sierra.
