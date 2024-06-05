Watch CBS News
Flames erupt at commercial building in Sacramento, video shows

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO — Firefighters worked quickly to stop the flames from a fire at a Sacramento commercial building from spreading early Wednesday morning. 

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 1100 block of C Street just before 1 a.m.

Flames were shooting through the roof of the building, firefighters say. Heavy smoke was also coming from the back. 

Crews went on the defensive and were soon able to knock the flames down. 

No injuries were reported, Sacramento Fire says. 

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 9:01 AM PDT

