Five years later, Stephon Clark's family seeks justice while creating a legacy

SACRAMENTO – Five years later after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark, his family still fights for justice.

Since losing her son, Sequette Clark has welcomed other grieving families into a club no one wants to join that are all looking for justice for their slain loved ones.

The Clark family hosted its annual Mother's Brunch Sunday following nearly a weeklong commemoration of remembering the 22-year-old's life.

Clark died after two Sacramento officers mistook his cellphone for a gun in March of 2018.

Following the killing, the state adopted "Stephon's Law" where officers can only use deadly force when necessary instead of when reasonable.

Deadly police shootings of unarmed people now require an attorney general investigation.

The Clark's family is clear: reform does not equal justice.

They still want the involved officers fired, tried, convicted and sentenced for the killing.

"Five years later, we are pissed the hell off," said Stevante Clark, a brother and activist. "We are still sick of tired of being sick and tired."

A police spokesperson said in a lengthy statement the department "recognizes the profound impact the officer-involved shooting of Stephon Clark had on the Clark family and our community. His family tragically lost a father, brother, son, and grandson."

According to Sgt. Zach Eaton, multiple independent investigations of this officer-involved shooting have been conducted at every level of government. Each time, the involved officers were found to have acted within the law. Both involved officers remain active employees with the City of Sacramento.

The rest of the statement reads in full:

"The Sacramento Police Department has enacted and employed numerous policies and technology after a careful review of the incident that will better protect community members and officers responding to calls. A few examples include a foot pursuit policy, the use of Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones), and training on de-escalation techniques, procedural justice, and racial profiling. Moreover, after the conclusion of the officer-involved shooting investigation, the California Department of Justice reviewed SPD policies and operations. DOJ made numerous recommendations to the Sacramento Police Department. We publish the status updates of those recommendations on our website under the Transparency tab. The Sacramento Police Department is working in partnership with our community to enhance the quality of life in our city, in part, through transparency and building authentic relationships. Our officers work closely with community-based organizations to address many areas affecting historically marginalized communities, such as poverty, education, trauma, addiction, and violent crime. We are focused on working in lockstep with our community to prevent and intervene in these areas. Our department continually seeks community feedback on how police services are provided to the community. Further, our department works to build trust by prioritizing non-enforcement activities in underserved communities. Some of those activities include our Community Advancement Academy, the Sacramento Police Activities League, visits to the Sacramento Police Academy, Community Listening Sessions, Community Surveys, Community Rib Cook-offs, officer scenario Virtual Reality Training, Healing Circles, and many more. The Sacramento Police Department appreciates the Clark Family's work to make our city a better place for everyone. Our department is working hard to do the same thing. We all must work together for a better future."