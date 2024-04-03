Fish turning up dead in pond at The Preserve at District56 in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE - Dead fish are popping up in a popular pond in Elk Grove and officials aren't sure why but are working to come up with a solution.

"And it smells, quite frankly," said Elk Grove resident Katrina Murray.

You might have to plug your nose if you want to enjoy a stroll along the pond at The Preserve at District56 in Elk Grove.

"We both started noticing more and more. Well, there's a dead fish, a dead fish over there, and there," Murray said.

Mysterious dead fish are floating in the waters, and no one can figure out why.

"I've seen live things, but never anything dead floating around so it made me kind of curious," says another resident Thisbe Schramm.

The city of Elk Grove says they are aware of the situation and are working to resolve the problem.

The city shared this statement with CBS13:

"We know that warmer weather can cause algae bloom which can take oxygen from the water and suffocate the fish. Unfortunately, there have also been some carp released into the pond illegally. That fish can be an invasive and aggressive species, known to starve out other fish in other locations."

"I noticed some debris like a hose and some garbage and it saddened me someone would treat this place poorly," Schramm said. "I don't think it would be a concern for people, but I do worry about the wildlife."