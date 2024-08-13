Fireworks blamed for starting early morning 4-acre grass fire in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA – An early morning vegetation fire in Sacramento County appears to have been started by fireworks, officials say.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. near Cherry Lane and Elkhorn Boulevard, in the Rio Linda area.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and were able to contain the flames before any homes were damaged. About four acres did burn, however.

Metro Fire of Sacramento officials say the flames were started by fireworks.

Fireworks are only legal to be used in certain jurisdictions in California from June 28 to July 6.