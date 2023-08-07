Watch CBS News
Firefighters: Vegetation fire that burned up to railroad tracks in Antelope started near homeless camp

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A grass fire that threatened a car scrap yard in Antelope on Sunday started near a homeless camp, authorities said.

The scene was along the 8600 block of Antelope North Road.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found vegetation near a homeless camp had caught fire.

Crews had to work with Union Pacific to shut down the rail lines that run through the area that were in the path of the fire. A Pick N Pull location was also threatened at one point.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire before other structures were threatened.

No injuries were reported. 

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 7:36 PM

