Firefighters: Vegetation fire that burned up to railroad tracks in Antelope started near homeless camp

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A grass fire that threatened a car scrap yard in Antelope on Sunday started near a homeless camp, authorities said.

The scene was along the 8600 block of Antelope North Road.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found vegetation near a homeless camp had caught fire.

Crews had to work with Union Pacific to shut down the rail lines that run through the area that were in the path of the fire. A Pick N Pull location was also threatened at one point.

Crews are working a vegetation fire in Antelope that started near a homeless encampment. The Incident Commander is working with Union Pacific to shut down rail lines that run through the incident. Initially the Pick N Pull was threatened but forward progress has been stopped. No… pic.twitter.com/ROrUEPMz2y — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 7, 2023

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire before other structures were threatened.

No injuries were reported.