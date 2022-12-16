Firefighters say smoke detectors helped Foothill Farms family escape early morning house fire

FOOTHILL FARMS – All residents got out safely after a house fire in Foothill Farms early Friday morning.

The scene is on Meghan Way, just off of Walerga Road.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found an active fire at the home. A neighbor at the scene told CBS13 that they saw an orange glow and flames coming from the roof of the home.

Crews arrived to heavy fire showing from the backside of the home. A family of 5 including an 8mo old were able to safely evacuate thanks to working smoke detectors! The fire was knocked down, crews are working to locate and extinguish hidden fire. The fire is under investigation pic.twitter.com/QDhhuUhphN — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 16, 2022

Firefighters say a family of five, including an eight-month-old child, lived at the home. All got out safely thanks to working smoke detectors alerting them to the fire, crews say.

The fire is now out, but firefighters say there was significant damage to the interior of the home as well as the attic.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.