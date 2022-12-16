Watch CBS News
Firefighters say smoke detectors helped Foothill Farms family escape early morning house fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Fire crews respond to a fire in North HIghlands
Fire crews respond to a fire in North HIghlands 01:32

FOOTHILL FARMS – All residents got out safely after a house fire in Foothill Farms early Friday morning.

The scene is on Meghan Way, just off of Walerga Road.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found an active fire at the home. A neighbor at the scene told CBS13 that they saw an orange glow and flames coming from the roof of the home.

Firefighters say a family of five, including an eight-month-old child, lived at the home. All got out safely thanks to working smoke detectors alerting them to the fire, crews say.

The fire is now out, but firefighters say there was significant damage to the interior of the home as well as the attic.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

December 16, 2022

