Firefighters rip garage door off to make quick work of fire at Elk Grove home

ELK GROVE – Firefighters made quick work of a fire that erupted in an Elk Grove home's garage early Friday morning.

The scene was along Paseo Del Sol Way, just off of Laguna Boulevard.

Cosumnes River Fire Department crews responded a little after 6 a.m. and found the fire was in a home's garage. Crews ripped the garage door off to gain access.

It appears a majority of the garage's contents were saved, highlighting just how quickly firefighters went to work on the flames.

The homeowner and their dog got out safely and no injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.