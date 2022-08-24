Firefighters retrieve dog from backyard after south Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters rescued a dog that was in the backyard of a south Sacramento home that caught fire early Wednesday morning.
Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along Jola Circle just before 5 a.m.
The fire was quickly put out without much visible damage to the home.
However, in the backyard of the home was a dog.
With the family not home, firefighters have retrieved the dog. It appears to be unhurt and in good spirits.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
