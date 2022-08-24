Watch CBS News
Firefighters retrieve dog from backyard after south Sacramento house fire

By CBS13 Staff

House fire under investigation in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters rescued a dog that was in the backyard of a south Sacramento home that caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along Jola Circle just before 5 a.m.

The fire was quickly put out without much visible damage to the home.

However, in the backyard of the home was a dog.

With the family not home, firefighters have retrieved the dog. It appears to be unhurt and in good spirits.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear. 

August 24, 2022

