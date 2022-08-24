Firefighters retrieve dog from backyard after south Sacramento house fire

House fire under investigation in south Sacramento

House fire under investigation in south Sacramento

House fire under investigation in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters rescued a dog that was in the backyard of a south Sacramento home that caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along Jola Circle just before 5 a.m.

The fire was quickly put out without much visible damage to the home.

However, in the backyard of the home was a dog.

With the family not home, firefighters have retrieved the dog. It appears to be unhurt and in good spirits.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.