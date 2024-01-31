Firefighters rescue 2 workers stuck on boom lift next to high-voltage power lines in Tracy

TRACY – It was a high-wire rescue operation for firefighters in Tracy on Tuesday after two workers got stuck on a boom lift right next to high-voltage lines.

The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority says, a little after 11 a.m., their crews responded to the 6600 block of Hopkins Road after getting a report about a couple of workers stuck 35 feet in the air in a boom lift basket.

Firefighters were also told that the basket had come into contact with some high-voltage wires, the department says.

The workers being rescued by firefighters. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority

As rescue crews monitored the two stuck workers, PG&E crews went to work on the power lines.

The lines were soon secured, allowing firefighters to start rescue efforts. Using ladder trucks, firefighters were able to get the two workers down safely.

Paramedics say one of the workers suffered minor injuries in the incident. No other injuries were reported.

In total, officials say the rescue took about four hours.