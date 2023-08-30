Greater Sacramento-area firefighters prepare for potential busy week amid red flag warning

VACAVILLE - Firefighters are on high alert after the National Weather Service issued its first red flag warning for the Sacramento Valley region this year.

Low humidity, high wind speeds and high temperatures are a recipe for ignition.

"It could happen anywhere," said Jason Clay from Cal Fire LNU. "Between Cal Fire and all our cooperating agencies, we are ready to go."

Clay said the red flag warning that goes into effect late Tuesday night changes the strategies they use to fight fires.

"Attacking it from the flanks, not from the head on," said Clay. "Coordinating with the air."

It also impacts their ability to do aerial mapping and scout an area with a drone.

"High winds can affect the ability to gather accurate information," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Robert Carvalho. "If it's really high winds the drone might not be able to fly over that area."

Instead, command centers rely on artificial intelligence to detect the flames.

"The AIs have actually alerted the command center prior to a 911 call," said Carvalho.

The wet winter we had has also brought some regrowth.

"Those fuels have dried out over the course of the summer, so now they are at the point where they are susceptible to ignition," Clay told CBS13.

Strong winds can also make aerial attacks tougher.

"If those conditions do get bad, they will call off until conditions are better and we'll continue on the ground," Clay said.

Cal Fire said it is working closely with neighboring agencies, prepositioning in high-risk spots and ready to respond.

Clay told CBS13 that 95% of wildfires are human-caused, so he is urging people to be extra cautious in these conditions and always have a go-bag ready if they need to evacuate.

