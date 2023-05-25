Firefighters attend a life-saving training at the Zinfandel Training Center

SACRAMENTO -- Dozens of firefighters learning life-saving training, at an event at the Zinfandel Training Center called Extrication Training, and authorities say it's more important than ever.

Sac Metro Fire crews, along with other agencies around the state, attended the event on Thursday to learn how to get victims and themselves out of dangerous situations while responding to emergencies.

This includes everything from a car over an embankment to a crash with a tractor-trailer to a utility pole into a car.

They practiced stabilizing and removing victims from vehicles, and trainers say technology used in new vehicles presents new challenges.

Jason Watts from Sac Metro Fire said, "It makes it safer for the occupants. It makes it tougher for us to get into them. The tools we use to extricate are not keeping up with vehicle technology, so we're looking at different areas to force, spread, cut, push."

Firefighters pay for the annual training out of pocket, and about half of the firefighters present were from outside agencies.