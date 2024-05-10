Watch CBS News
Firefighters help woman suffering smoke inhalation escape south Sacramento house fire

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters helped a woman suffering from minor smoke inhalation escape a house fire in south Sacramento Friday afternoon.

The fire started when a tree somehow caught on fire and spread to a fence before reaching the single-story home. 

Two other people were able to escape the fire on their own. The woman will not be taken to the hospital.

The scene is on the 4100 block of Amapola Way in south Sacramento.

What caused the fire is under investigation. 

First published on May 10, 2024 / 4:29 PM PDT

