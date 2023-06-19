Firefighters face new challenges combating California wildfires

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters are gearing up for what is expected to be a challenging summer ahead of the peak of fire season.

The rainy and wet winter may be creating dangerous conditions in the Sacramento Valley.

On Sunday, the fire line got dangerously close to homes in the area of Bradshaw and Calvine roads.

Heather Apel visited her mother's property to check on the house and their horses. As she drove, she hoped for the winds to calm down.

"I was hoping the fire didn't cross the street," Apel said.

Within minutes, a small grass fire quickly grew to 3.5 acres, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

How the fire looked from above. Metro Fire of Sacramento

Several aerial shots show flames closing in around multiple properties.

The fire department reports it responded to multiple grass fires recently.

While the rain alleviated California's drought, it also sparked new growth and created a misconception.

"We do have a significant amount of fuel moisture in the Sierras. But in the valley, it's very dry right now," said Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a public information officer.

It is only going to get drier, says the fire department.

As for new growth, it made the grass much thicker and denser and prime to burn, Wilbourn told CBS13.

Another challenge for crews in Sacramento County: so much of the grasslands sit right next to people's homes.

Last Thursday, a wildfire quickly spread up a ridge near Smartsville in Yuba County.

It forced temporary evacuations while burning roughly 100 acres.

Much like then, Sunday's fire also dealt with winds. Both times, firefighters narrowly avoided devastation.

"We're just blessed it was contained," Apel said.