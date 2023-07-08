Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at North Natomas Regional Park

SACRAMENTO – A two-alarm grass fire burned about 10 acres in North Sacramento on Friday.

The scene was near North Natomas Regional Park, near New Market and Town Center drives.

Sacramento Fire confirmed that the fire has prompted a two-alarm response and that there are threats to structures in the area. However, no evacuation orders were given.

No injuries have been reported. 

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 6:21 PM

