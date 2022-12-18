Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Sunday at 11 and G streets.
When they arrived on scene just after 230 a.m., they discovered two separate residential buildings involved. One structure collapsed during the firefight.
Both buildings were vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The two-alarm fire is under investigation.
