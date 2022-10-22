Firefighters battle early morning house fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters battled an early morning house fire Saturday in South Sacramento.

Sacramento Metro Firefighters were dispatched to the 6900 block of Mirador Way just after 5 a.m. They arrived to heavy fire from the backside of a home with flames threatening an adjacent home.

The fire was started in the backyard in the outdoor kitchen area, according to firefighters.

No injuries were reported. The occupants were awakened by their smoke detectors were able to get out of the house safely.

The incident is under investigation.