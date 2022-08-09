Firefighters battle building fire in Isleton
ISLETON -- Crews are working Monday night to put out a fire burning at a building in Isleton.
The city's fire department says crews from several districts responded to battle the flames at a building on D Street.
The fire is under control, officials say, and the cause is under investigation.
Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Isleton is located around 40 miles south of Sacramento.
