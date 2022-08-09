Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battle building fire in Isleton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ISLETON -- Crews are working Monday night to put out a fire burning at a building in Isleton. 

The city's fire department says crews from several districts responded to battle the flames at a building on D Street. 

The fire is under control, officials say, and the cause is under investigation. 

Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. 

Isleton is located around 40 miles south of Sacramento. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 9:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.