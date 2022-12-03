Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle blaze at commercial building in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A fire burning at a Sacramento commercial structure has been knocked down, firefighters say.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire was burning in the 1600 Block of F Street and could be seen burning on the second story of the building. Firefighters are checking to see if the fire was able to spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

No injuries were reported in the incident.

