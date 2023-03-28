Firefighters: 10 cats found dead after house fire near Elverta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say 10 cats were found dead after a house fire near Elverta Tuesday morning.
Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene on Ancho Way just before 9 a.m.
Firefighters found heavy flames throughout most of the home. Two people tried to go back in and rescue their cats, but the fire was too intense.
Both people had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
About 10 cats were later found dead by firefighters, Metro Fire says.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
