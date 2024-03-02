Firefighter sustains minor burns battling Arden Arcade house fire

SACRAMENTO - A person suffered minor smoke inhalation and a firefighter sustained minor burns during a house fire in Arden Arcade on Saturday.

Sacramento Metro responded to a fire on Morris Way around noon and found a home with smoke and fire showing.

12:05p: Crews from Metro Fire and @SacFirePIO arrived to a home in Arden Arcade with smoke and fire showing. Crews aggressively pushed in to attack the blaze and conduct a search. Crews encountered significant heat, but contained the fire to the home of origin. One occupant… pic.twitter.com/ZwNLiiEIlu — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 2, 2024

Crews attacked the fire and searched the home, finding significant heat. They were able to contain the fire to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.