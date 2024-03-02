Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter sustains minor burns battling Arden Arcade house fire

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - A person suffered minor smoke inhalation and a firefighter sustained minor burns during a house fire in Arden Arcade on Saturday. 

Sacramento Metro responded to a fire on Morris Way around noon and found a home with smoke and fire showing. 

Crews attacked the fire and searched the home, finding significant heat. They were able to contain the fire to the home. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 3:50 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.