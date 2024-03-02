Firefighter sustains minor burns battling Arden Arcade house fire
SACRAMENTO - A person suffered minor smoke inhalation and a firefighter sustained minor burns during a house fire in Arden Arcade on Saturday.
Sacramento Metro responded to a fire on Morris Way around noon and found a home with smoke and fire showing.
Crews attacked the fire and searched the home, finding significant heat. They were able to contain the fire to the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
