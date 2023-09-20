Fire Weather Watch in effect starting Wednesday evening as winds gusts expected

SACRAMENTO - Officials have issued a Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday, covering the Sacramento Valley, the western side of the valley, and the northeastern foothills.

The watch goes into effect Wednesday evening and goes until Thursday afternoon. During that time, northern winds will gust up to around 35 miles per hour.

This precaution comes as September and October typically bring the highest wildfire risk due to dry, strong winds and extremely arid vegetation. Historically, 12 out of the 20 most destructive wildfires occurred during these two months.

The National Interagency Fire Center defines a Fire Weather Watch as a warning signal for agencies to prepare for the possibility of a critical fire weather pattern developing within the next 12-72 hours.