Search on for 2 people after arson-caused fire under Foresthill Bridge, Cal Fire says

PLACER COUNTY – Fire investigators are asking for help gathering information about two people they say were seen taking off from the scene after starting a fire under the Foresthill Bridge in Placer County on Saturday afternoon.

Cal Fire NEU said the fire started around 5:30 p.m. under the bridge near the confluence, just off Clementine Trail.

Officials said the two subjects were seen taking off toward the parking lot at the river confluence after starting the fire along the trail.

The fire burned multiple acres before crews were able to extinguish the fire.

No description of the two people was provided.

Anyone in the area who has information about the two people is urged to call Cal Fire investigations at (530) 889-0111.