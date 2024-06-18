Fire that erupted at vacant Davis home stopped before it could spread

DAVIS - Firefighters are mopping up an overnight fire that destroyed a vacant home in Davis.

At 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, there was a two-alarm house fire on University Avenue.

When the fire department arrived, the house was immersed in flames.

The firefighters contained the fire to a single structure, preventing it from increasing in size and affecting the apartments surrounding it.

According to fire chief, Joe Tenney, the house was vacant and there were no injuries.

Due to the multiple fires emerging in the region, the fire departments in different districts are being stretched thin.

Tenney said homeless people were known to frequent the home. There will be an investigation to discover the fire's source.