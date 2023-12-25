Fire rips through Roseville family's home on Christmas Eve

Fire rips through Roseville home on Christmas Eve

Fire rips through Roseville home on Christmas Eve

Fire rips through Roseville home on Christmas Eve

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville family escaped uninjured after a fire tore through their home late Christmas Eve night.

The scene was along Creek Ridge Court in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

Roseville Fire crews responded just before 10:30 a.m. and found a home on fire. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the house at points during the fire.

Scene of the fire on Christmas Eve night. Roseville Fire Department

Firefighters called for a second-alarm and crews from several other agencies, including Rocklin Fire and Cal Fire, responded to help.

Crews had the flames under control a little before midnight.

The family who lived at the home got out safely and no injuries to them or responding crews were reported.

Firefighters said they were able to keep the flames from spreading to any neighboring homes.

The extent of the damage to the home is unclear. Exactly what started the fire is also still under investigation.