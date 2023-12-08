Fire rips through mostly vacant south Sacramento strip mall along Florin Road

Fire rips through mostly vacant strip mall in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters went on the defensive quickly as a fire ripped through a mostly vacant strip mall in south Sacramento early Friday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 3800 block of Florin Road, near Franklin Boulevard, just before 4:30 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from the side of a strip mall.

Most of the building is abandoned, but a handful of businesses were still open at the mall.

A possible roof collapse forced firefighters to quickly go on the defensive and try and battle the flames from the outside.

Water supply issues also complicated the initial response, with crews having to run hoses across the street – leading to a full closure of Florin Road for a time.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire will be investigated.