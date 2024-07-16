Watch CBS News
Fire rips through downtown Modesto building built in the 1800s

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO – A downtown Modesto building dating back to the 19th century suffered significant damage in a fire Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Modesto Fire Department crews responded to the scene at the corner of 12th and G streets a little before 7 a.m. and found flames shooting from the front and side of the building, which most recently housed a Franklin & Downs funeral chapel.

Firefighters positioned themselves to try and save the building, but Modesto Fire says part of the roof collapsed just as crews went inside.

Crews evacuated the building, checked that everyone was OK, and went on the defensive over concerns about more possible structural issues.

modesto-funeral-home-fire-2.jpg
Scene of the fire Tuesday morning. Modesto Fire Department

The fire was contained about 90 minutes later with the help of crews from Stanislaus Consolidated Fire. More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene during the incident.

Officials say the building, which was built back in 1895, has been unoccupied since 2016.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

