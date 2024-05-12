Fire at Port of Oakland spreads dark smoke plume around the bay

Fire near Port of Oakland spreads dark smoke plume along the bay Fire near Port of Oakland spreads dark smoke plume along the bay 02:51

OAKLAND -- A fire in a facility at the Port of Oakland Sunday afternoon that sent black smoke over the San Francisco Bay was fully extinguished by 4:30 p.m., a spokesman for the fire department said.

"The fire was in a lithium battery at the port, on Seventh Street," said Michael Hunt, a spokesman for the Oakland Fire Department.

The department posted a photo of the billowing smoke on social media.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. and took about an hour to get under control, Hunt said.