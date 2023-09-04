Fire destroys main building at Bear River Lake Resort in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY - An investigation is underway in Amador County after a fire destroyed the main building at Bear River Lake Resort.

Jeff Brown, Amador Co D3 Supervisor

On Sunday morning, Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. An employee was reportedly inside and failed in their attempt to put the fire out. That employee made it out of the building safely.

Amador County District 3 Supervisor Jeff Brown said that the fire possibly started in the kitchen of the resort.

Fire crews managed to stop the flames from spreading to other buildings. No injuries were reported.