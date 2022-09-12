Watch CBS News
Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/12/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/12/22 04:01

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.

Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.

Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though.  

Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour. 

First published on September 12, 2022 / 2:20 PM

