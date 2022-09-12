Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon.
Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.
Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.
Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though.
Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour.
