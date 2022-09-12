Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.

Fire is knocked down, no injuries reported after a search. pic.twitter.com/8atSE0JkMD — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 12, 2022

Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.

Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though.

Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour.