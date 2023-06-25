Watch CBS News
Fire damages garage and adjacent home in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL - Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Carmichael that was spreading to a nearby home. 

According to Metro Fire of Sacramento, on Saturday, fire crews arrived at a well-involved garage fire at a house in Carmichael that was extending to an adjacent home. 

Crews quickly attacked the fire in the garage and the home exposed to the flames. A search was conducted on both residences but no one was found inside. Crews were able to keep the fire to the garage with no extension into the house or attic.

The exposed home suffered only exterior damage. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 11:24 PM

