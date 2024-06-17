Watch CBS News
Fire damages 2 homes in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO – A fire damaged two homes in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene on 13th Avenue, off of 43rd Street and 14th Avenue, a little after 5 a.m. and found a car on fire in a narrow driveway between two homes.

Firefighters say both of the homes were damaged in the fire, with the attic of one and the exterior of the other getting burned.

No injuries were reported, Sacramento Fire officials say.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

