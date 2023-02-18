Fire critically injures resident, damages 7 units at motel in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A fire at a Sacramento motel damaged seven units and displaced several residents.

The fire broke out on Saturday morning at Vince's Motel, located at 9515 Folsom Boulevard, just west of Bradshaw Road.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said one person, who is disabled, was rescued by a neighbor. They were then treated and transported to the hospital with major injuries. They remain in critical but stable condition.

Although the fire damaged only seven units, it has affected 14 others, making them now uninhabitable and their occupants will be displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the affected families. The exact number of occupants in the units has not been reported.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire or the extent of the damages. An investigation into the incident is underway.