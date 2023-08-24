Fire crews putting out overnight blaze at the old California Shellfish Company building

Fire crews putting out overnight blaze at the old California Shellfish Company building

SACRAMENTO -- An investigation is underway following a massive fire at the old California Shellfish Company building in Sacramento.

The fire broke out overnight at the 2600 block of 5th Street.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire from the building. A second alarm was called for defensive operations.

Keith Wade, Batallion Chief from Sacramento Fire Department, said, "This is what we call a no-go, that means it's been empty for a lot of years. There's no opportunity for our firefighters to really go interior. It's such a dangerous type of a structure for our people to go into. We opt to go defensive and keep other exposure buildings from being impacted by the fire."

No injuries were reported and investigators will be responding.

The California Shellfish Company building previously caught fire on June 6 and April 8.