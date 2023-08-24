Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire crews putting out overnight blaze at the old California Shellfish Company building

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Fire crews putting out overnight blaze at the old California Shellfish Company building
Fire crews putting out overnight blaze at the old California Shellfish Company building 01:35

SACRAMENTO -- An investigation is underway following a massive fire at the old California Shellfish Company building in Sacramento.

The fire broke out overnight at the 2600 block of 5th Street. 

Fire crews putting out overnight blaze at the old California Shellfish Company building

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire from the building. A second alarm was called for defensive operations. 

Keith Wade, Batallion Chief from Sacramento Fire Department, said, "This is what we call a no-go, that means it's been empty for a lot of years. There's no opportunity for our firefighters to really go interior. It's such a dangerous type of a structure for our people to go into. We opt to go defensive and keep other exposure buildings from being impacted by the fire."

No injuries were reported and investigators will be responding. 

The California Shellfish Company building previously caught fire on June 6 and April 8. 

First published on August 24, 2023 / 6:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.