Fire crews knock down flames in cardboard compactor outside Lathrop furniture store

LATHROP -- Crews knocked down a fire Sunday evening in a cardboard compactor outside a Lathrop furniture store.

The local fire department says crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to the Ashley Outlet on 18290 S. Harlan Road. Firefighters put out the flames without the store needing to close.

Fires in cardboard compactors are not uncommon, officials say, as the materials inside can get stuck, creating significant amounts of friction.

Lathrop is located about 10 miles south of Stockton.