FAIRFIELD – Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire in Fairfield on Tuesday.

The scene is along Highway 12, near Beck Avenue.

Fairfield firefighters are working a second alarm grass fire Highway 12 and Beck ave. Highway 12 is closed between Pennsylvania and Beck Avenue in both directions. pic.twitter.com/LJzL8FxiYe — Fairfield Fire Dept. (@Fairfieldfire) August 2, 2022

Due to the situation, Highway 12 is closed in both directions between Pennsylvania and Beck avenues.

Updates to follow.