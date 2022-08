CITRUS HEIGHTS - Sacramento Metro Fire says they're battling a fire at a residential building.

The fire broke out in the 7400 block of Pratt Avenue at a five-unit building, the department says. Three units suffered major damage and two others suffered moderate damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Metro Fire crews are working a 5 unit apartment fire in Citrus Heights. 3 units sustained major damage, 2 units sustained moderate damage. No injuries reported, the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Y0ZnfLe8dh — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 24, 2022