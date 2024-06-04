Fire causes $4 million in damage to Ripon bulk nut storage facility

RIPON – A fire continues to burn at a bulk nut storage facility in Ripon as of Tuesday.

The fire started back on Sunday night at the 17,000-square-foot facility near Highway 120 and French Camp Road, according to the Ripon Consolidated Fire District.

Fire agencies from all around the region were called in to help, including from Manteca, Escalon, Lathrop, and Modesto.

PG&E crews have also de-energized the power lines in the area of the facility.

Ripon Consolidated Fire officials say there is no immediate threat to nearby homes, but some in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

In total, firefighters say more than 2 million pounds of nuts, worth around $4,000,000, have been lost due to the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

Crews will be keeping a 24-hour watch over the fire over the coming days. It's unclear when the fire will be completely put out.