Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County forces evacuations

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY - A wildfire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County has prompted evacuations. 

At around p.m., the US Forest Service tweeted that Mosquito Fire had burned 50 acres and that it had jumped the river and burned 10 acres.

Michigan Bluff, Chicken Hawk, and Gorman Ranch are under an evacuation order. Baker Ranch is under an evacuation warning.

So far, no structures are threatened.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 10:25 PM

