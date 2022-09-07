Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County forces evacuations

PLACER COUNTY - A wildfire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County has prompted evacuations.

At around p.m., the US Forest Service tweeted that Mosquito Fire had burned 50 acres and that it had jumped the river and burned 10 acres.

Michigan Bluff, Chicken Hawk, and Gorman Ranch are under an evacuation order. Baker Ranch is under an evacuation warning.

So far, no structures are threatened.

9.6.22 TNF #MosquitoFire 9pm Update. Mosquito Fire is approx. 50 acres. The Fire spotted over the river and a 10 acre spotfire is established. pic.twitter.com/p98cABCI46 — USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) September 7, 2022