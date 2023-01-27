Fire breaks out in attic of home in Roseville

ROSEVILLE - A home in Roseville was damaged by a fire on Friday.

According to the Roseville Fire Department, the fire broke out in the chimney at the home, which is in the Historic Sierra Vista neighborhood. Firefighters arrived to find that the fire had spread into the attic of the two-story home. They were able to get the fire under control.

Roseville Fire is currently on scene of a residential structure fire in the Historic Sierra Vista neighborhood.



Firefighters arrived to find a chimney fire with extension into the attic of a two-story single-family dwelling. The fire is under control at this time. pic.twitter.com/phjJtCi5vr — Roseville Fire (@RSVL_Fire) January 27, 2023

One family is currently living in the home.

No further details have been released.