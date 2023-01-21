Fire breaks out at mobile home park in Lodi

SACRAMENTO - A family was forced from their home at a Lodi mobile home park Saturday.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a minivan caught fire, and flames from it spread to a nearby mobile home and a storage shed, according to the Lodi Fire Department.

Since the fire had the potential of spreading to multiple units, Lodi firefighters at the scene were backed up by all Lodi Fire Department units and prevented the flames from causing extensive damage to nearby structures.

No injuries were reported.

One family was displaced by the fire. The occupants were able to retrieve their possessions which were mostly all undamaged.

Just before 2AM, Engine 2032 responded for a vehicle fire with multiple reports. As they approached, a full alarm... Posted by Lodi Fire Department on Saturday, January 21, 2023