Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out at mobile home park in Lodi

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - A family was forced from their home at a Lodi mobile home park Saturday.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a minivan caught fire, and flames from it spread to a nearby mobile home and a storage shed, according to the Lodi Fire Department.

Since the fire had the potential of spreading to multiple units, Lodi firefighters at the scene were backed up by all Lodi Fire Department units and prevented the flames from causing extensive damage to nearby structures. 

No injuries were reported.

One family was displaced by the fire. The occupants were able to retrieve their possessions which were mostly all undamaged. 

Just before 2AM, Engine 2032 responded for a vehicle fire with multiple reports. As they approached, a full alarm...

Posted by Lodi Fire Department on Saturday, January 21, 2023
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 8:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.