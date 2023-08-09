Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire behind Rancho Cordova grocery store under investigation

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RANCHO CORDOVA – An investigation is underway to figure out what started a fire behind the Smart and Final store in Rancho Cordova early Wednesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the store along Sunrise Boulevard and found the flames coming from the back area of the business.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames, saving the building. No injuries were reported.

Minor smoke damage was reported inside.

Exactly what started the fire is now being investigated. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 6:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.