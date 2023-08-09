Fire behind Rancho Cordova grocery store under investigation
RANCHO CORDOVA – An investigation is underway to figure out what started a fire behind the Smart and Final store in Rancho Cordova early Wednesday morning.
Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the store along Sunrise Boulevard and found the flames coming from the back area of the business.
Firefighters quickly put out the flames, saving the building. No injuries were reported.
Minor smoke damage was reported inside.
Exactly what started the fire is now being investigated.
