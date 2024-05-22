Fire at Sacramento duplex sends 3 people, including 2 children, to hospital
SACRAMENTO – Three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a fire at a Sacramento duplex Wednesday morning, the fire department said.
Crews responded to Branch Street, near North Avenue, in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood where they found multiple victims outside and smoke showing from the duplex.
The three people rushed to the hospital are all stable, firefighters said.
A dog was also treated at the scene.
What sparked the fire is under investigation.