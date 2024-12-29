Watch CBS News
Juvenile killed in Sacramento apartment fire; 2 adults taken to hospital

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

A juvenile died Sunday morning in an apartment fire in Sacramento, the fire department said. 

The Sacramento Fire Department said they arrived to the 6200 block of Greenhaven Drive to find a 2nd-floor apartment on fire. 

Crews worked to extinguish the fire and searched for the person reported to be inside the apartment. 

Firefighters found the juvenile, but they died at the scene. The fire department said two adults were taken to the hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

