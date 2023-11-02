Fire at Lodi Lake nature area sparks investigation

LODI - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out Thursday morning in the nature area at Lodi Lake.

The Police Department said the fire burned an area located along the western trail, just before the sandbar, around 6 a.m. Thursday.

The area is currently closed as crews work to clean the area and remove a fallen tree.

Lodi Police Department

This comes after the city council approved funds to reduce fire fuel and manage the vegetation. For the past three weeks, arborists have made significant progress in reducing fire fuels.

Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation and they will prosecute if possible.

In July, five children were arrested for starting a fire that destroyed the bathroom on the north side of the lake.