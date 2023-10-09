Fire allowed to burn at Sacramento building previously damaged by fires

Sacramento commercial building that had fires before catches fire again; allowed to burn itself out

SACRAMENTO - A fire broke out at a commercial building in Sacramento early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at a building in the 5520 block of Auburn Boulevard. A fire official said the building has seen its share of fires before, and as a result, was already structurally jeopardized and allowed to burn.

"This is a no-go building, so we're basically surrounding the building with hose lines, making sure ember casts don't float into adjacent structures and we're going to allow this building to burn out," said Sac Metro Fire Public Information Officer Cpt. Parker Wilbourn.