Final suspect sentenced in kidnapping, murder of Yolo County teens Elijah Moore, Enrique Rios

WOODLAND — One of the men convicted in the kidnapping and murder case of two Yolo County teens has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, prosecutors said Thursday.

Jonathan Froste was the fourth and final suspect in the 2016 case, of which prosecutors said Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios were robbed, kidnapped, beaten and then buried over a marijuana dispute.

Rios and Moore vanished within weeks of each other in October 2016.

As detailed by the Yolo County District Attorney's Office, Moore robbed suspects Jonathan Froste and his brother David Froste, Chandale Shannon, and Jesus Campos of three ounces of marijuana earlier that month.

Prosecutors say David Froste schemed to get revenge against Moore.

Rios, a friend of Moore, was shot and killed in a secluded area near Knights Landing.

Several weeks later, Moore was forced into the trunk of a car after he left a barbershop in Woodland and also driven to Knights Landing and tied up. Prosecutors say the Froste brothers, Campos and Shannon were all there and took turns beating Moore before David crushed Moore's head with a large log and shot him.

Jonathan Froste previously testified against the other three suspects and cooperated with law enforcement to help them find the bodies of Rios and Moore, though, they have never been found.

David Froste was convicted of first and second-degree murder in 2018. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Shannon and Campos were also convicted. Shannon was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and special circumstances. Campos was convicted of second-degree murder for Rios' death and first-degree murder for Moore's death, along with kidnapping and special circumstances.