Firefighters rescue man from fiery head-on crash into power pole in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL — A man was hospitalized with major injuries after a fiery crash into a power pole in the Carmichael area, authorities said Thursday evening.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of El Camino and Walnut avenues.

North Sacramento California Highway Patrol said the man was trapped in his vehicle while it was fully engulfed in fire.

Metro Fire of Sacramento

Metro Fire of Sacramento said responding firefighters pulled the man from the vehicle and put out the flames before they could spread.

The CHP, which is leading the investigation into the crash, said it is unknown at this time what caused the collision.

The man has not yet been identified.