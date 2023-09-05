Fewer people spending Labor Day by water with abnormally cooler temperatures

Cooler weather equals fewer people on the water this Labor Day in Sacramento

FOLSOM -- The Sacramento region saw its coolest Labor Day temperatures in over 20 years. This comes after Labor Day 2022 hit record-breaking highs.

The cooler temperatures were keeping some people away from the water.

"We didn't have the Labor Day we really wanted," said co-owner at American River Raft Rentals Kent Hansen. "There was a bit of rain, and it was a bit cooler."

Hansen's business closed at the start of summer because of how high the water was flowing.

"It was 15,000 cfs and we were definitely not trying to put customers on the water," said Hansen.

The raft rentals resumed when the water slowed. The water is now at about 3,000 cfs.

"It is actually like the perfect dream flow for this river," Hansen said.

It may be the dream flow, but not the dream weather for rafting this Labor Day.

"The river is supposed to a little cold, so hopefully it won't be a polar plunge," said Stephanie Holstege, who was rafting with friends on Monday.

Hansen said business picked up during the summer, and he expects hotter temperatures on the way that will keep them open until at least mid-October.

Folsom Lake also looked emptier this Labor Day.

"I was expecting crowds of people and the beach being packed," said Matt Hall who was out at the lake.

It was not hard to find a parking spot in the lot at Beals Point or on the beach.

"It was like nobody here," said Ryan Ortiz. "I got here around 7 a.m."

The people who did hit the water were not complaining about cooler temperatures.

"The weather's perfect," said Jacob Beas who was out at the lake with his church. "85 degrees? That's really perfect for the Sacramento area. We're used to triple digits."